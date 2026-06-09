A rebound in chip stocks on Wall Street, banking speculation in Italy, volatile oil prices amid Middle East tensions and supersized IPOs: markets are hardly short of talking points. But yesterday’s priority was to stop bearish momentum from taking hold. Mission accomplished, for now.

The key test in the previous US session was whether the market could halt a sell-off that had wiped 5% off the Nasdaq 100 in two sessions. On that score, the day was a success, with the US technology benchmark recovering 1.6%. That only claws back a third of the lost ground, but it does prevent the kind of snowball effect that can grip jittery markets. Semiconductor companies, battered in the previous session, led the recovery. The rest of the market barely joined in, as shown by the S&P 500’s modest 0.3% gain and, still more tellingly, the Dow Jones’ 0.2% decline. The main takeaway is that the slide was arrested by investors’ seemingly inexhaustible appetite for chips.

In Europe, indices had not slumped at the end of last week, so there was no real rebound to speak of yesterday. The prevailing shade was light red, although two markets stood out. The Netherlands eked out a 0.4% gain, helped by its heavy technology weighting through ASML, BE Semiconductor and ASM International. Italy rose 0.6% as speculation swept through its unusually large banking sector, following Intesa’s takeover bid for Banca Monte dei Paschi, which is also being courted by Banco BPM.

The Stoxx Europe 600 has not moved by more than 1% in any of the past ten sessions, which have produced four gains and six declines. It is up 5% since 1 January. Hardly exhilarating, but still in positive territory.

On the geopolitical front, the White House is once again dealing with a powder keg, as previous administrations have done before it. The situation in the Middle East remains unstable. Financial markets keep marking oil higher when they sense a fresh rise in tensions, and lower when the opposite appears to be true. This morning, the oil yo-yo is pointing lower after attacks between Iran and Israel were suspended. A conversation between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu helped bring prices back towards the middle of their recent range, even though Israel is continuing its operations in Lebanon. Brent fell to $93.40 a barrel, down 6% over one month but up 53% since the start of the year.

The upbeat technology narrative is still being fed by giant IPOs. Several media outlets have confirmed what was already an open secret: SpaceX’s order book is said to be overflowing with demand. Several deep-pocketed financial groups are reported to have placed orders worth more than $10bn. Not to be outdone, OpenAI has filed its preliminary IPO paperwork, the so-called confidential filing that includes neither a timetable nor precise figures at this stage. The owner of ChatGPT could be targeting an autumn listing. Its main rival, Anthropic, also filed preliminary paperwork recently. A stock-market arms race may be in the making.

Tuesday’s session brings no major data releases. The real action is more likely to come tomorrow, with May US inflation figures and the Bank of Canada’s interest-rate decision. Overnight, however, China published very strong import and export numbers, boosted by shipments to the United States. They benefited from a favourable base effect and from strong demand for AI-related components.

In Asia-Pacific, South Korea’s mindless fall the previous day has been erased by an equally absurd rebound this morning: the KOSPI is up 8.4%, after losing 8.3% yesterday. Japan is up 2% and Taiwan 2.9%. Australia and Hong Kong are down 0.2%. India is up 0.1%. Europe still seems to be struggling to move back into forward gear.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's schedule includes: in Australia, the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index, Westpac Consumer Confidence Change, NAB Business Confidence, and the RBA Bulletin; in China, exports, imports, and the balance of trade; in Germany, exports, the balance of trade, and industrial production; in the United States, imports, exports, the balance of trade, existing home sales, and the API crude oil stock change; in Canada, the balance of trade; in the Euro Area, the speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$4,342.25

: US$4,342.25 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$92.91

: US$92.91 United States 10 years : 4.55%

: 4.55% BITCOIN: US$63,376.3

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