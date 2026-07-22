The renewed conflict in the Middle East is once again pushing oil prices and bond yields higher. So far, however, it has not been enough to unsettle equities. Enthusiasm for artificial intelligence continues to outweigh geopolitical concerns. Alphabet's results, due after the close this evening, will be an important test of whether that momentum can continue.

Since the start of the week, we have spent a great deal of time discussing the renewed tensions in the Middle East and their implications. The resumption of hostilities between the United States and Iran has brought back memories of the spring, when markets were caught between geopolitical pressure on the one hand and support from technology stocks on the other. In the end, AI won out and the indices continued to climb.

That was once again the case yesterday. US indices closed higher, with the Nasdaq outperforming again, helped by Micron, Western Digital, Sandisk and Teradyne. After the closing bell, Super Micro added to the positive mood. The company reported $60 billion in orders, driven by strong demand for its servers, sending the shares up by more than 20%. European markets followed Wall Street higher and ended the session at their best levels of the day. By Tuesday's close, the EuroStoxx 50 was up 0.94%, led in particular by ASML, which gained 5%, and Infineon, up 5.5%.

Yet tensions in the Middle East show no sign of easing. If anything, the outlook for the oil market is becoming more worrying. On Tuesday morning, we discussed the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which Yemen's Houthis have threatened to close. The threat alone already appears to be having an impact. Three tankers that had loaded Saudi crude at Yanbu turned back on Tuesday and opted for a route through the Suez Canal instead. Donald Trump, meanwhile, said the Houthis had not yet closed the strait and threatened to intervene if they did. "So far, that has not happened. It could happen, but we are taking care of things. If such a thing happens, we will deal with the problem."

I have repeated Donald Trump's remarks because they are so typical of the man in the White House. They manage to sound both reassuring and threatening at the same time, while preserving his trademark ambiguity.

Brent crude is once again trading above $90 a barrel, and investors are monitoring developments in the Middle East extremely closely.

The other major focus this Wednesday will be the results from Alphabet and Tesla, both due after the Wall Street close. Alphabet is clearly the more important of the two. The company must show that the tens of billions of dollars invested in AI can deliver returns. That means reporting strong revenue growth, particularly in cloud computing. Capital expenditure guidance will also be closely scrutinised. Will it be raised again? That has been the pattern in recent quarters. More importantly, how will the market react? Investors are becoming increasingly reluctant to reward further increases in capital spending, and the hyperscalers as a group have underperformed the Nasdaq this year, which is unusual enough to warrant attention.

Other results to watch today include Philip Morris, GE Vernova, Texas Instruments, IBM, AT&T and ServiceNow. In Europe, investors will also be looking at Dassault Aviation, Banco Santander, Iberdrola, UniCredit, Equinor and Deutsche Börse.

Across Asia-Pacific, enthusiasm for technology stocks is also outweighing concerns over higher oil prices. South Korean, Taiwanese and Japanese equities are all recording strong gains.

Elsewhere in the news:

The Trump administration is preparing to impose new tariffs on goods from dozens of trading partners by Friday, according to Bloomberg, as the temporary 10% global tariff rate approaches its expiry.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump has approved an agreement with Saudi Arabia that would give the country a civilian nuclear programme and could pave the way for uranium enrichment within the kingdom.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the annual and monthly inflation rates in the United Kingdom; in China, the FDI (YTD) year-on-year; in the United States, the MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate, followed by the EIA Crude Oil and Gasoline Stocks Changes. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : 1.339

: 1.339 Gold : 4,130.09

: 4,130.09 Crude Oil (BRENT) : 92.02

: 92.02 United States 10 years : 4.63%

: 4.63% BITCOIN: 65,913.6

In corporate news:

From Europe:

From North America:

From Asia and elsewhere:

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: