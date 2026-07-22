Since the start of the week, we have spent a great deal of time discussing the renewed tensions in the Middle East and their implications. The resumption of hostilities between the United States and Iran has brought back memories of the spring, when markets were caught between geopolitical pressure on the one hand and support from technology stocks on the other. In the end, AI won out and the indices continued to climb.
That was once again the case yesterday. US indices closed higher, with the Nasdaq outperforming again, helped by Micron, Western Digital, Sandisk and Teradyne. After the closing bell, Super Micro added to the positive mood. The company reported $60 billion in orders, driven by strong demand for its servers, sending the shares up by more than 20%. European markets followed Wall Street higher and ended the session at their best levels of the day. By Tuesday's close, the EuroStoxx 50 was up 0.94%, led in particular by ASML, which gained 5%, and Infineon, up 5.5%.
Yet tensions in the Middle East show no sign of easing. If anything, the outlook for the oil market is becoming more worrying. On Tuesday morning, we discussed the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which Yemen's Houthis have threatened to close. The threat alone already appears to be having an impact. Three tankers that had loaded Saudi crude at Yanbu turned back on Tuesday and opted for a route through the Suez Canal instead. Donald Trump, meanwhile, said the Houthis had not yet closed the strait and threatened to intervene if they did. "So far, that has not happened. It could happen, but we are taking care of things. If such a thing happens, we will deal with the problem."
I have repeated Donald Trump's remarks because they are so typical of the man in the White House. They manage to sound both reassuring and threatening at the same time, while preserving his trademark ambiguity.
Brent crude is once again trading above $90 a barrel, and investors are monitoring developments in the Middle East extremely closely.
The other major focus this Wednesday will be the results from Alphabet and Tesla, both due after the Wall Street close. Alphabet is clearly the more important of the two. The company must show that the tens of billions of dollars invested in AI can deliver returns. That means reporting strong revenue growth, particularly in cloud computing. Capital expenditure guidance will also be closely scrutinised. Will it be raised again? That has been the pattern in recent quarters. More importantly, how will the market react? Investors are becoming increasingly reluctant to reward further increases in capital spending, and the hyperscalers as a group have underperformed the Nasdaq this year, which is unusual enough to warrant attention.
Other results to watch today include Philip Morris, GE Vernova, Texas Instruments, IBM, AT&T and ServiceNow. In Europe, investors will also be looking at Dassault Aviation, Banco Santander, Iberdrola, UniCredit, Equinor and Deutsche Börse.
Across Asia-Pacific, enthusiasm for technology stocks is also outweighing concerns over higher oil prices. South Korean, Taiwanese and Japanese equities are all recording strong gains.
Elsewhere in the news:
The Trump administration is preparing to impose new tariffs on goods from dozens of trading partners by Friday, according to Bloomberg, as the temporary 10% global tariff rate approaches its expiry.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump has approved an agreement with Saudi Arabia that would give the country a civilian nuclear programme and could pave the way for uranium enrichment within the kingdom.
Today's economic highlights:
On today's agenda: the annual and monthly inflation rates in the United Kingdom; in China, the FDI (YTD) year-on-year; in the United States, the MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate, followed by the EIA Crude Oil and Gasoline Stocks Changes. See the full calendar here.
- GBP / USD: 1.339
- Gold: 4,130.09
- Crude Oil (BRENT): 92.02
- United States 10 years: 4.63%
- BITCOIN: 65,913.6
In corporate news:
From Europe:
- HSBC is merging seven departments in Hong Kong with Hang Seng Bank.
- Shell has restarted a crude oil distillation unit at its Pernis refinery in the Netherlands following a breakdown.
- Rio Tinto has signed a five-year agreement with SuperChar to reduce emissions from its alumina refineries using biopellets.
- Banco Santander has posted a new record profit for the first half of the year.
- ASML is delivering its first High NA components to Albany NanoTech in New York State for semiconductor research.
- Iberdrola is set to acquire the Finnish electricity supplier Caruna.
- Moody's is considering upgrading UniCredit's rating following its bid for Commerzbank.
- Equinor has reported adjusted operating profit in line with expectations and is launching the third tranche of its share buyback programme worth USD 1.1 billion.
- Today's key earnings releases: Banco Santander, Iberdrola, UniCredit, Equinor, DSV A/S, Deutsche Börse, Lonza, Naturgy Energy, KONE, VAT, Fresnillo, Koninklijke KPN, Norsk Hydro, Moncler.
From North America:
- Super Micro has exceeded $60 billion in orders thanks to demand for AI servers.
- Wistron has opened a $700 million factory in Texas to produce AI systems.
- Mistral and Microsoft have partnered in a multi-billion-dollar deal for data centres and enterprise AI services.
- OpenAI has appointed David Velez and Robin Vince to the boards of its foundation and public benefit corporation.
- Goldman Sachs is launching a private markets platform for its high-net-worth clients, according to an internal memo.
- Palo Alto Networks plans to acquire Embrace to strengthen application performance monitoring.
- Alaska Air is adding four leased Boeing cargo aircraft to its freight fleet.
- Today's key earnings releases: Alphabet, Tesla, Philip Morris International, GE Vernova, Texas Instruments, International Business Machines, Southern Copper, AT&T, Chubb, ServiceNow, CSX, CME, Moody's, Kinder Morgan.
From Asia and elsewhere:
- Samsung is in talks to invest in Mistral based on a valuation of 20 billion euros, according to the FT.
- Innolight is launching its $55 billion Hong Kong IPO, approximately €6.1 billion, with Tencent and Alibaba among the lead investors.
- S&P has affirmed Samsung's ratings and raised its outlook to positive.
- SK Hynix denies rumours of a takeover of Intel's plant in Ohio.
- Fitch confirms PetroChina's A rating with a stable outlook.
- InMobi, backed by SoftBank, appoints banks for a $1 billion IPO.
- América Móvil's profit soars by 9 per cent in the second quarter.
- Today's key earnings releases: América Móvil, Wal-Mart de México, Adani Power, WEG, Grupo Financiero Banorte, Adani Green Energy.
See more news from UK listed companies here
Analyst Recommendations:
- Jet2 Plc: Peel Hunt maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 18 to GBP 21.
- Standard Chartered Plc: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation with a price target raised from 21 to GBP 22.50.
- Hsbc Holdings Plc: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target raised from 16 to GBP 16.50.
- Breedon Group: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target reduced from 4.50 to GBP 3.80.
- Travis Perkins Plc: Barclays downgrades to souspondérer from surpondérer with a price target reduced from GBP 8.60 to GBP 4.61.
- Marks & Spencer Group Plc: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 440 to GBX 460.
- Rio Tinto Plc: JP Morgan maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 82.50 to GBP 82.70.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from GBX 5600 to GBX 5900.
- Burberry Group Plc: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from 14 to GBP 13.50.
- British American Tobacco P.l.c.: BTIG initiates a Buy recommendation with a target price of GBP 58.
- Imperial Brands Plc: BTIG maintains its neutral recommendation.