Tuesday was a strange day on the stock market. European cyclical stocks rose slightly, but the US tech sector took a nosedive. Amidst all this, defence stocks were shaken by the prospect of a positive development in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Things are pretty turbulent ahead of Friday's meeting with the head of the US Federal Reserve.

The meeting between the Europeans and Trump on the fate of Ukraine was welcomed by investors, leading defence stocks to drop sharply. Italian company Leonardo fell 10% and French company Thales fell 4%. The sector lost 2.1% overall, the worst performance of any European sector. The market has quite brutally factored in an increased likelihood of a negotiated outcome in Ukraine, which has led to sell-offs on the most profitable bet of the year on the old continent.

The poor performance of arms dealers was all the more noticeable as the rest of the European market rose yesterday, driven by cyclical stocks. LVMH, Renault, Bayer and Puma emerged from their slump to enjoy a big rebound.

Zurich, Paris, Warsaw and Stockholm gained more than 1%. The problem is that Europe has chosen to wake up just as Wall Street seems to be starting to doubt again. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4% yesterday, weighed down by its ten largest tech stocks, notably the two AI stars, Nvidia (-3.5%) and Palantir (-9.4%). The move dragged the S&P 500 down 0.6%, even though only 30% of the index's stocks declined. But among those 30% were some heavyweights. The Dow Jones played its usual role as a shock absorber, gaining 0.02% thanks to a 3.2% rise in The Home Depot, which is the fourth most influential stock in the old index. Remember that the Dow works in a somewhat archaic way, as it is a price index, which means that the stocks with the highest prices carry the most weight. Since The Home Depot is worth around £340 per share, while Nvidia is worth £120, the retailer's stock carries more weight in the Dow, even though its market capitalisation is ten times lower.

This surge in risk aversion comes at a time when the average valuation of the S&P 500 has exceeded 22 times expected earnings in 12 months, a return to the peak of the last 20 years, compared with an average of 15.9. It also comes ahead of September, which is statistically the least favourable month of the year for the US stock market based on 98 years of data. Over the past five years, only 2024 has generated a positive return (+2.2%), while the previous four years ended with declines ranging from -3.9% (in 2020) to -9.3% (in 2022).

Among options traders, an indicator that measures hedges against a large decline relative to hedges against a small decline has reached a three-year high, according to information obtained by Bloomberg. This caution obviously also coincides with the prospect of an important speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell since the Jackson Hole symposium.

Financiers are still wondering whether the central bank will maintain a rigid bias by warning of inflationary risk, which would limit the potential for rate cuts hoped for by the market. Wall Street believes there is an 85% chance that US rates will fall by a quarter of a point in September, but the next moves are uncertain, to say the least. Powell's words will be very important, once again. Donald Trump kept up the pressure by hammering home on Truth Social that the Fed chairman is harmful, adding that ‘there is no inflation, and all signs point to a significant rate cut’. His Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, did not target Powell, but he did hand out trade good and bad marks. While he felt that the current status quo with China is satisfactory to both sides for the moment, he mocked India and its oligarchs who are profiting from Russian oil purchases. Russia remains at the centre of the geopolitical questions raised at the beginning of this column: is Vladimir Putin really ready to make peace with Volodymyr Zelensky, and above all, at what price?

In Asia-Pacific, the US tech slump is weighing on morale. While India and Australia are managing to stay afloat on small gains, Taiwan is down 3% and Japan is losing 1.5%. South Korea and Hong Kong are down between 0.5% and 1%. Europe is expected to decline, with Wall Street indicators continuing to point downwards despite yesterday's correction on the Nasdaq.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: adjusted trade balance figures in Japan; in Germany, the producer price index; in the United Kingdom, the consumer price index and the harmonized consumer price index; in the eurozone, the consumer price index and the harmonized consumer price index; in the United States, DOE crude oil inventories and the consumer confidence index. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$3,320.51

: US$3,320.51 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$66.04

: US$66.04 United States 10 years : 4.31%

: 4.31% BITCOIN: US$113,708

In corporate news:

Warehouse REIT may undergo an auction procedure by the UK's Takeover Panel if bidding competition continues beyond August 25.

may undergo an auction procedure by the UK's Takeover Panel if bidding competition continues beyond August 25. Haylo Labs has received UK government approval for its acquisition of Plessey Semiconductors.

has received UK government approval for its acquisition of Plessey Semiconductors. Peabody terminates agreement to acquire Anglo American's steelmaking coal assets.

BP plc experienced operational disruptions at its Whiting refinery due to flooding.

experienced operational disruptions at its Whiting refinery due to flooding. Blackfinch Spring VCT reported a slight decline in net asset value despite robust fundraising and an expanded portfolio in H1 2025.

reported a slight decline in net asset value despite robust fundraising and an expanded portfolio in H1 2025. TAG Immobilien raised EUR 288 million through shares and bonds to finance the acquisition of the Resi4Rent portfolio in Poland.

raised EUR 288 million through shares and bonds to finance the acquisition of the Resi4Rent portfolio in Poland. Geberit reported a 0.7% decrease in H1 core profit despite a 1.7% increase in net sales.

reported a 0.7% decrease in H1 core profit despite a 1.7% increase in net sales. DFDS experienced a 3.4% increase in freight volumes but a 21.2% decrease in passenger numbers in July 2025.

experienced a 3.4% increase in freight volumes but a 21.2% decrease in passenger numbers in July 2025. EVS Broadcast Equipment reported H1 revenue of EUR 91.8 million and acquired Telemetrics Inc.

reported H1 revenue of EUR 91.8 million and acquired Telemetrics Inc. The Home Depot shares fluctuated after reporting sales growth driven by housing demand but missing quarterly sales estimates.

shares fluctuated after reporting sales growth driven by housing demand but missing quarterly sales estimates. CSX faces pressure from Ancora Holdings for a merger or CEO change amidst industry shakeup.

faces pressure from Ancora Holdings for a merger or CEO change amidst industry shakeup. Intel may see US government taking a 10% stake, influencing company decisions.

