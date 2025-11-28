Apple Inc. has significantly bolstered its market position in China, capturing a quarter of the smartphone market. This strategic achievement underscores Apple's enduring brand loyalty, premium positioning and innovation capabilities, reinforcing its role as a leading global technology provider amid competitive and economic challenges.

Published on 11/28/2025 at 03:42 am EST - Modified on 11/28/2025 at 04:22 am EST

Apple, which was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California, designs, manufactures and markets computer hardware and music supports. Net sales include iPhone (51.4%), peripherals (9.5%), computers (7.7%), music support (6.8%), and other services (24.6%). Sales are broken down as follows: Americas (42.7%), China/Hong Kong/Taiwan (17.1%), Japan (6.4%), Asia/Pacific (7.9%), Europe/India/Middle East/Africa (25.9%).

Apple’s achievement of capturing a quarter of China’s smartphone market in October 2025 is a testament to its enduring appeal and strong brand loyalty in a highly competitive landscape. With a market share of 23.82%, Apple has outpaced rivals such as Huawei, Xiaomi and Vivo, reflecting robust consumer demand for its latest iPhone models and ecosystem integration.

This milestone highlights Apple’s ability to maintain premium positioning and drive innovation, even amid economic headwinds and local competition. The result underscores Apple’s global strength and its strategic success in China, one of the world’s largest technology markets, positioning the company for continued growth and influence in the region.

Gearing improved

Apple Inc. has posted a revenue CAGR of 1.8% over FY 22-25, reaching $416bn, driven by Services segment outperformance and growth in iPhone and Mac sales. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 3.7%, reaching $133bn, with margins expanding by 168bp to 32.0%.

Over FY 22-25, cash and cash equivalent rose from $23.7bn to $35.9bn. Total debt declined from $132bn to $112bn. Consequently, its gearing fell from 261.5% to 152.4%.

In comparison, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global peer, reported a lower revenue CAGR of 2.5% to $203.7bn over FY 21-24. However, EBIT dropped at a CAGR of minus 14.1% to $22.2bn, with margins contracting from 18.5% to 10.9%.

Compelling prospects

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered returns of approximately 18.1%, lower than that of Samsung Electronics, which delivered returns of 83.8%. The company paid an annual dividend of $1 in FY 25, resulting in a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Apple Inc. is currently trading at a P/E of 33.6x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of $8.3, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 33.2x and that of Samsung Electronics (P/E of 18.4x). Regarding EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 28.1x, based on FY 26 estimated EBIT of $144.6bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 26.4x and that of Samsung Electronics (15.0x).

Apple Inc. is monitored by 44 analysts, with 29 having 'Buy' ratings and 15 having 'Hold' ratings, with an average target price of $281.8, implying 1.5% upside potential from its current price.

These views are further supported by an anticipated EBIT CAGR of 8.5% to $169.9bn over FY 25-28, with margins expanding by 130bp to 33.3%. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 8.4% to $142.6bn. Likewise, for Samsung Electronics, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 39.7% and a net profit CAGR of 27.9% over FY 24-27.

Overall, Apple's strong market position, innovation and financial performance - particularly in China - highlight its resilience and growth potential. Apple's strategic success and robust analyst support position it well for continued influence and expansion in the global technology market. However, Apple faces regulatory, operational, competitive, geopolitical, reputational, macroeconomic, and environmental risks, including scrutiny, supply chain issues, market dependence, innovation challenges and sustainability expectations.