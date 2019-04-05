techUK : EU ETS; Heads-Up for Data Centre Operators

Operators with facilities obliged under ETS MUST complete the NIMS data analysis. Although electricity generating plant is not eligible for free allowances, so the NIMS exercise looks pointless at first glance, you MUST complete the NIMS data collection exercise by 30th May if you wish your installation to be classified as an ultra-low emitter in the next phase. Although not all the requirements have been confirmed by the EA, we have prepared a provisional briefing note. We will update this as soon as more information is available. The EA newsletter that ETS installations will have received on 7th March also provides useful guidance.