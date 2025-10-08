The stock trades around 251 USD, maintaining a solid base above 232.6 USD, while a move beyond 260 USD would confirm a short-term bullish bias.

A bruising correction finds a foothold

After several months of steep decline, Accenture’s share price is showing signs of steadiness. Over the past month, the stock slipped a modest 1.5%, extending a three-month fall of 16.4% and a one-year drop nearing 30%. Yet, despite this heavy correction, prices remain above the 20- and 50-day moving averages — evidence that short-term technical support continues to hold.

Range-bound but stabilizing

Since May, Accenture’s path has alternated between rebounds and pullbacks within a tightening range. A mid-May high at 325.71 USD was followed by a retreat to 273.19 USD in June, then a rebound to 307.77 USD in early July. The slide to 236.67 USD in August marked a temporary low before a mild recovery toward 262.17 USD. This pattern suggests a slow but discernible return of buying interest and a gradual stabilization after months of correction.

The 232.6 USD level remains the line in the sand

Technically, key support stands at 232.6 USD, with resistance at 260 USD. As long as the stock holds above its support base, the bias remains cautiously bullish. A break above 260 USD would likely confirm renewed momentum and open the door to further recovery in the short term.