After a solid year of gains, the chipmaker is testing an important price level that could set the tone for its next move.

Momentum still in play

AMD’s stock has edged 0.9% higher over the past month, adding to its impressive 35.8% advance year to date. Over the past twelve months, it remains 2.7% higher. The shares currently sit above the 20-day moving average but remain under the 50-day line, a technical posture that reflects a tug-of-war between bullish and bearish forces.

A year marked by swings

The stock has carved out a volatile path in 2025. After peaking at $115.9 in March, it slid to $76.5 in April before bouncing back to $122.5 in May. Another dip took it to $107.7, but the rally then accelerated to $186.7 in August. The pullback that followed brought shares down to $149.2 in September, creating a pattern of higher highs and controlled retracements that suggests consolidation following strong upward momentum.

Levels to watch

At present, $151.1 marks the crucial support level. On the upside, resistance sits at $168.6, with further targets at $177.5 and $184.4 if buying pressure strengthens. As long as prices stay above $151.1, the near-term bias leans to the bullish side.