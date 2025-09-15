Apple's share price is holding above the 20- and 50-day moving averages, maintaining a constructive bias despite the absence of clear acceleration.

Performance remains mixed: +0.6% over one month, −6.5% year-to-date, and +5.2% over twelve months. The broader price structure highlights strong cycles: a peak in December 2024 at $260.10, a deep pullback to $169.21 in April 2025, then a rebound toward $241.32 in early September 2025. The latest movement reflects a consolidation phase, still anchored above the spring 2025 lows.

Levels that could shift the trend

The immediate resistance to watch is $239.78. A confirmed breakout would target $255.59, while a decisive break below $220.11 would invalidate the constructive setup, exposing further supports at $202.38 and $188.38. The base case remains continued holding above the 20- and 50-day averages, with a momentum trigger coming on a clean move through $239.78.