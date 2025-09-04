Boston Scientific has enjoyed an impressive run this year, but the rally now faces an important test as the stock presses against a ceiling that has repeatedly checked its advance.

The medical device group has surged 20.4% year-to-date and 32.5% over the past year, cementing its position as one of the sector’s stronger performers. Gains over the past month, however, have been more measured at 2.0%, suggesting some cooling after the sharp rise.

Trend structure still favors the bulls

Prices remain comfortably above both the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, underscoring the resilience of the uptrend. The broader technical picture continues to show a pattern of higher lows and higher highs—a classic marker of strength—even as momentum moderates.

Support holds the key

For now, support at $102.5 anchors the bullish view, while resistance at $107.8 stands as the immediate obstacle. This level has repeatedly capped the stock in recent sessions, making it a pivotal test. We maintain a positive bias as long as $102.5 holds, with that threshold serving as the line that would invalidate the bullish setup if breached.