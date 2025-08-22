Deckers Outdoor has just delivered the strongest financial performance in its history, but the glow of record margins and double-digit sales growth is being dimmed by looming tariff risks. Management struck a confident tone on brand momentum yet stopped short of offering FY26 guidance, underscoring the policy uncertainty weighing on investors.

Fourth-quarter 2025 revenue climbed 6% year-on-year to $1.02 billion, pushing full-year sales up 16% to nearly $5 billion. Earnings per share surged 30% to $6.33, while gross margin widened to an unprecedented 57.9%. Still, management warned that newly imposed U.S. tariffs could add as much as $150 million in costs next year, prompting them to hold back formal guidance. Investors remain wary: the stock has fallen 15.1% in three months and 34.4% over the past year despite the operational strength.

Analyst support erodes despite upside

The Street remains broadly constructive, with 25 brokers rating the stock “outperform” and an average target price of $129, implying 23.5% upside from the latest close. Estimates vary widely, ranging from $97 to $158. In our framework, Deckers scores a 1st-decile investor rating, reflecting long-term attractiveness, but only a 3rd-decile trading rating, signaling near-term uncertainty. Sentiment is also fraying: consensus recommendation support has slipped into the 9th decile in the past four months, showing growing caution even among bulls.

Brands keep driving growth

HOKA powered ahead with $2.2 billion in FY25 sales, up 24%, fueled by 39% international growth and rising U.S. brand awareness, now at 50%. UGG also posted solid momentum with $2.5 billion in sales, up 13%, as diversification into sneakers and slippers and stronger male adoption expanded the customer base. Both brands continue to enhance the sales mix and maintain pricing power—levers that could soften tariff pressures. Backed by $1.9 billion in cash and an expanded $2.5 billion buyback authorization, management has flexibility to navigate turbulence.

Technicals reflect the standoff

On the chart, Deckers’ five-year weekly trend shows a powerful rally through 2024, peaking above $220 before unwinding into a $95–105 consolidation range. Resistance at $118 has repeatedly capped rebounds, underscoring the market’s wait-and-see stance. The technical picture mirrors the fundamentals: structural brand strength colliding with external policy risks.

Deckers remains structurally compelling, with premium positioning, cash generation, and decile-leading investor ratings. Yet the next chapter hinges on tariffs: whether costs can be offset through pricing and sourcing, or whether FY26 margins take a hit. Sustained analyst downgrades or a slowdown in HOKA’s growth would challenge the bullish case.