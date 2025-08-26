Shares of Regeneron are attempting to steady after a bruising year-long selloff, but the rally is struggling to push past stubborn technical barriers despite signs of renewed momentum.

The stock has eked out a 1.7% gain over the past month, a small but notable contrast with its 19.7% slide since January and a staggering 52.3% drop over the past twelve months. This bounce, however, looks more like a tentative recovery attempt than a true reversal, given the scale of the preceding losses.

Momentum versus resistance

Technically, Regeneron is back above its 20- and 50-day moving averages, underscoring short-term improvement and persistent buying interest. The pattern of higher lows since May also suggests a shift toward stabilization. Still, rallies remain capped: the chart shows clear resistance at $598 and $615—levels that have repeatedly stalled upside moves since spring.

The levels to watch

On the downside, initial support lies at $542, with a more critical floor at $483. Holding above these zones is vital to confirm the ongoing consolidation. For now, the near-term bias stays positive as long as the stock trades above its moving averages, but a break below $542 would flip the picture and reopen the path toward a retest of $483.