The mining giant's shares are moving in a tense equilibrium, caught between nearby supports and resistances as investors await clearer direction.

Rio Tinto's stock has slipped 2.4% over the past month, leaving its performance at -2.6% since January and -3.8% over the past year. The price chart shows a series of pronounced troughs earlier in 2024, followed by a rebound that has not yet managed to evolve into a sustainable recovery.

Moving averages offer some support

At present, the stock is trading above both its 20-day and 50-day moving averages. This alignment suggests a constructive short-term tilt, though momentum remains neutral, reflecting a balance between buying and selling flows. The larger technical picture is still capped by a sequence of lower highs, with a descending line acting as a key obstacle to any real trend reversal.

Levels to watch in the weeks ahead

Critical thresholds are clearly defined: support sits at 4,346 pence, backed by a secondary floor at 4,117 pence. On the upside, resistance emerges at 4,731 pence. A decisive break above this ceiling would improve recovery prospects, while a slip below 4,346 pence would likely rekindle selling pressure.

For now, the bias remains cautiously bullish as long as prices stay above the short-term moving averages, with consolidation expected below 4,731 pence. Should support at 4,346 pence fail, however, the market could be heading back toward this year's lows.