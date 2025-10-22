Samsara's chart still leans bullish, underpinned by resilient moving averages and a constructive price structure. The $36.4 zone stands out as the key line to watch for trend continuation.

A pause after a powerful run

Samsara, the connected-operations cloud specialist, has taken a breather following a strong start to the year. The stock slipped 2.3% over the past month but remains up 2.6% across three months. Year to date, it’s down 10.4% — a decline that looks more like a consolidation phase than a reversal of fortune.

Despite the short-term dip, prices continue to hold above both the 20- and 50-day moving averages, signaling a firm buying bias. The market appears to be digesting prior gains as profit-taking meets steady dip-buying, creating a healthy period of equilibrium.

Higher lows keep the bulls in control

Since mid-August, the price action has maintained a constructive rhythm of higher highs and higher lows. The stock’s trajectory began with a trough at $31.68 on August 14 and climbed to $37.05 by August 28. A higher low at $34.69 in early September reinforced the pattern, leading to a peak at $42.87 on September 5. The subsequent pullback to $35.77 later that month was followed by a rebound to $40.59 in early October — evidence that buyers remain engaged even as momentum moderates.

Key levels define the next move

From a technical standpoint, the stock is now boxed between support at $36.42 and resistance around $40.29. A sustained breakout above that upper boundary could pave the way toward $47.74, the next major target zone. For now, holding above $36.4 keeps Samsara’s broader bullish setup intact and its trendline support well defended.