After solid gains over the past year, the stock is running out of steam in the near term. However, the trend remains supported by a key technical base, which acts as a line of defense against profit-taking.

Cisco Systems is showing a mixed picture. Over the month, the stock has slipped around 2%, but it is still up over 13% YTD and has risen by more than 30% over 12 months. Far from invalidating the underlying trend, this pullback looks like a pause at a pivotal point in the market.

Weaker technical signals in the short term

Prices are now below their 20-day moving average and slightly below the 50-day moving average, reflecting weaker momentum. Selling pressure is dominant, although not excessively so, but the lack of a clear rebound reflects persistent caution amongst investors.

A market waiting for a clear signal

Technically, its major support level is at $66.20, which has already been tested recently, while the key resistance level remains at $71.80. The current price structure, marked by a series of slightly lower highs after an annual peak, suggests a consolidation phase rather than a sharp reversal. The market seems suspended between a still solid base and profit-taking tendencies.

In this context, the preferred scenario remains consolidation above the immediate support level, with potential for a rebound if the stock manages to break back above its short-term averages. Conversely, a confirmed break below the $66.20 threshold would pave the way for a more pronounced correction.