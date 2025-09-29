The rally has lost steam since the summer peak, leaving the stock circling around fragile near-term levels.

Momentum fades after a strong run

Sun Hung Kai Properties has added 0.7% over the past month, extending a robust 24.8% advance since the start of the year and 7.6% over twelve months. Yet prices remain under the 20- and 50-day moving averages, a reminder that sellers are still dictating the short-term tone.

Chart points to hesitation

The stock’s recent swings tell the story of a market searching for direction. After topping out at $80.7 in December 2024, it sank to HK$68.1 in February before bouncing back to HK$78.6 in March. Another drop to HK$65.2 in April was followed by a sharp summer surge to HK$97.9 in mid-August, then a retreat to HK$88.9 in early September. The pattern of higher highs and abrupt retracements highlights a consolidation phase, with sentiment still cautious.

Levels to watch

Key markers now sit at resistance around HK$96.1 and HK$97.5, while supports lie at HK$89.85 and HK$83.45. Our view remains that the stock is consolidating, provided the HK$89.85 support holds firm.