Despite recent declines, the stock is holding firm, with buyers eyeing 1,678 INR as the next breakout point.

A year in the red, but signs of recovery

Sun Pharmaceutical has faced a difficult stretch, slipping 2.4% in the past three months and extending losses to 13.3% since the start of the year and 15.1% over the past twelve months. Even so, the stock is showing signs of stabilization: prices remain above both the 20- and 50-day moving averages, suggesting buyers are slowly reclaiming ground after months of pressure.

Support holds, rebounds emerge

The chart reveals a telling sequence. After bottoming near 1,556 INR in May, the stock rallied to 1,748 in July, only to retreat back toward the lower zone in early September. A rebound followed mid-month, lifting prices to 1,668 INR. These contained swings highlight hesitation, but also resilience, as buyers repeatedly defend key levels.

Watching the 1,678 INR barrier

For now, 1,563.3 INR marks the critical pivot. Holding this support keeps the bias tilted upward, with 1,678 INR standing as the immediate resistance to unlock renewed momentum. A sustained move above that threshold would strengthen the bullish case and potentially shift the tone of the trend.