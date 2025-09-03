Walmart's stock is holding steady after a strong run, but the latest price action shows the retailer struggling to break through a stubborn resistance level. While momentum remains positive over the long term, the near-term picture is dominated by consolidation and technical barriers.

The shares dipped 0.7% over the past month, but still boast gains of 8.3% since January and 26.7% over the past year. Despite that strength, the $103.93–$104.04 zone continues to cap upward moves. Every attempt to push higher has been rejected, leaving traders focused on this ceiling as the key obstacle.

Support holds the line

On the downside, support is firmly anchored at $94.4. Prices are also squeezed by the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, sitting at $99.96 and $98.08 respectively. The roughly 6% gap between resistance and current levels highlights just how heavy a breakout would be, while the $94.4 floor provides a reliable cushion, unless broken.

The consolidation scenario

The preferred path remains a horizontal consolidation between $94.4 and $103.93–$104.04. If $94.4 gives way, the chart would open room for a retreat toward $90. Conversely, only a decisive breakout above the resistance band would invalidate the sideways setup and signal a new leg higher.