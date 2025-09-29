The IT giant's stock has been drifting in recent weeks, weighed down by sellers and boxed in between firm resistance and steady support. Investors now face a wait-and-see moment as the chart pattern narrows.

Weakness stretches across timeframes

Wipro shares have shed 4.4% over the past month, extending losses to 20.7% year to date and 11.6% over twelve months. Prices remain stuck below the 20- and 50-day moving averages, underscoring a fragile setup with bearish sentiment still dominant.

A rebound without conviction

After bottoming at INR 228.00 in early April, the stock rebounded to INR 257.94 by mid-May before sliding back toward INR 245.00 at month’s end. Another lift to INR 271.40 in July quickly gave way to a retreat at INR 238.40 in early August. Even September’s push to INR 259.80 lacked momentum, leaving a trail of lower highs and hesitant pullbacks—evidence of a consolidation phase shaped by investor caution.

Resistance holds the upper hand

The technical picture remains boxed in by horizontal markers: resistance at INR 245.15 and support at INR 234.20, with a secondary floor at INR 208.60. As long as prices remain capped below resistance, consolidation prevails. A decisive break higher, however, would invalidate this scenario and potentially trigger fresh upside momentum.