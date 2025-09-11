Technip Energies has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Advanced Materials & Catalysts business from Ecovyst for $556m, representing an EBITDA multiple of approximately 9.8x.



This transaction strengthens Technip Energies' capabilities in the field of catalysts and broadens its technology portfolio, while increasing recurring revenues in its Technology, Products and Services (TPS) segment.



With three production sites in the United States and Europe and 330 employees, Advanced Materials & Catalysts generated revenues of $223m in 2024, with an EBITDA margin of approximately 25%. Catalysts also generated revenue of $223m in 2024, again with an EBITDA margin of approximately 25%.



The transaction is expected to be completed by Q1 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions. It is expected to be immediately accretive to the group's earnings and cash flow.