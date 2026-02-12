The group will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the first sustainable aviation fuel production plant in Europe not integrated into an existing complex.

This project is designed to produce 100,000 tonnes of this type of fuel per year by converting feedstocks derived from sustainable waste, such as used cooking oils.

Technip Energies specifies that a significant contract is one with an estimated value between 500 million euros and 1 billion euros in revenue.