Technip Energies has announced it has secured a contract described as significant from SkyNRG for the DSL-01 project, a new sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production unit to be developed in Delfzijl, the Netherlands.
The group will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the first sustainable aviation fuel production plant in Europe not integrated into an existing complex.
This project is designed to produce 100,000 tonnes of this type of fuel per year by converting feedstocks derived from sustainable waste, such as used cooking oils.
Technip Energies specifies that a significant contract is one with an estimated value between 500 million euros and 1 billion euros in revenue.
Technip Energies N.V. is an Engineering and Technology company specialized in providing projects, technologies, products and services on energy infrastructure both onshore and offshore (LNG, downstream, sustainable chemistry, hydrogen, CO2 management and marine infrastructure). Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- project delivery (70.6%);
- technology integration, equipment sale and services (29.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe and Central Asia (16.8%), Africa and the Middle East (59.4%), America (12.9%) and Asia/Pacific (10.9%).
