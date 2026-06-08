Technip Energies awarded EPCIC contract in Mozambique
Technip Energies, in partnership with JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries, has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) contract by Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV) for the Coral Norte FLNG project.
This floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project, located offshore Mozambique and developed by Eni alongside partners CNPC, ENH, XRG, and KOGAS, is designed to produce approximately 3.6 Mtpa (million tons per annum) of LNG, effectively doubling the Coral hub's capacity to 7 Mtpa.
Coral Norte is conceived as an enhanced replica of Coral Sul, the first project in Mozambique's Area 4 offshore gas block. This expansion positions the country among Africa's top three LNG producers, further strengthening its role in the global energy market.
This 'major' contract (representing over 1 billion euros in revenue for Technip Energies) follows previously announced agreements and confirms the steady progress of the group's activities within the Coral Norte FLNG project framework.
'By leveraging our design one, build many approach, we are demonstrating how a standardized model can accelerate the delivery of industrial-scale offshore projects,' commented Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies.
Technip Energies N.V. is an Engineering and Technology company specialized in providing projects, technologies, products and services on energy infrastructure both onshore and offshore (LNG, downstream, sustainable chemistry, hydrogen, CO2 management and marine infrastructure). Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- project delivery (75%);
- technology integration, equipment sale and services (25%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe and Central Asia (14.9%), Africa and the Middle East (58.9%), the Americas (18.4%) and Asia/Pacific (7.8%).
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