Technip Energies Completes Acquisition of Ecovyst's AM&C Business

Technip Energies has announced the completion of its acquisition of the Advanced Materials & Catalysts (AM&C) business from Ecovyst, a strategic move that strengthens its portfolio by expanding its capabilities in advanced catalysts.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/02/2026 at 02:10 am EST

This transaction is in line with the company's disciplined growth strategy for its Technology, Products, and Services (TPS) segment, increasing recurring revenues in established markets while accelerating development in key sectors of the energy transition.



With a workforce of 330 employees, the AM&C business will continue to operate under its current management team, supported by dedicated R&D, production, and commercial teams spread across its three sites in the United States and Europe.



The portfolio includes Advanced Silicas (silica-based materials and catalysts), as well as Zeolyst International, a joint venture with Shell (zeolite-based materials and catalysts for hydrocracking, sustainable fuels, and advanced recycling).



"The AM&C business is expected to deliver immediate contributions to Technip Energies' results and cash flow, thus strengthening the group's financial profile and opening up new opportunities for value creation," the engineering group stated.