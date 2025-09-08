The stock is taking a break after its meteoric rise, testing the strength of its technical support and causing investors to hesitate.

Over one month, the stock is down 2.9%. This performance contrasts with its 51.4% YTD surge since and its 89.2% leap over one year. Prices are now trading below the 20-day moving average, but remain above their 50-day moving average. This positioning illustrates a fragile balance, where buying and selling forces are partially neutralizing each other.

The interplay of support and resistance

Graphically, the immediate support level is at €37.20, while resistance stands at €41.64. After a series of higher peaks in recent quarters, the stock is now settling into a horizontal consolidation, which could reflect a certain complacency amongst investors.

A bullish bias under surveillance

The outlook remains positive as long as support at €37.20 holds. However, a break below this threshold would invalidate the bullish view and pave the way for a more pronounced correction, which would call into question the solidity of the stock's exceptional performance.