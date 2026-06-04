Technip Energies prices its bond offering
The energy technology and engineering firm has priced an offering of senior bonds with an aggregate principal amount of 500 million euros, carrying a 4% coupon and maturing on June 10, 2033.
Published on 06/04/2026 at 02:19 am EDT
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The net proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.
Settlement and delivery of the transaction are expected to take place on June 10, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.