Technip Energies prices its bond offering

The energy technology and engineering firm has priced an offering of senior bonds with an aggregate principal amount of 500 million euros, carrying a 4% coupon and maturing on June 10, 2033.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/04/2026 at 02:19 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The company stated that the offering was more than five times oversubscribed by a broad base of European investors.



The net proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.



Settlement and delivery of the transaction are expected to take place on June 10, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.