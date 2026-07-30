Technip Energies recalibrates its 2026 margin targets by segment
Technip Energies' adjusted revenue for the first six months of fiscal 2026 rose 1% year on year to €2.764bn. Expected growth in LNG and decarbonization projects in the United States and Europe was largely offset by slower progress on projects in the Middle East due to logistical challenges, as well as currency movements, notably the euro's strengthening against the US dollar.
Adjusted recurring EBITDA for the first half fell 45% from the prior year to €117.6m. Adjusted recurring EBIT declined 55% year on year, coming in at €84.3m.
Adjusted recurring EBITDA margin for the first six months of fiscal 2026 slipped 350 basis points year on year to 4.3%. Adjusted recurring EBIT margin over the period fell 390 basis points to 3%. The sharp year-on-year drop in margins mainly reflects the continuation of the conflict in the Middle East and its indirect repercussions.
Net income totaled €95.9m in the first half, versus €191m a year earlier over the same period.
Free cash flow, excluding working capital requirements and provisions, came to €183m, representing 86% EBITDA conversion.
Adjusted order intake for the first six months of fiscal 2026 totaled €12.72bn, implying a book-to-bill ratio of 3.5.
'Technip Energies' first-half performance reflected a particularly complex operating environment. Despite revenue being stable compared with the prior year, EBITDA margins were affected by operational and contractual challenges tied to the situation in the Middle East,' commented Arnaud Pieton, Technip Energies' chief executive.
In addition, the executive noted that 'commercially, the company posted an exceptional €12.7bn of order intake in the first half, with substantial growth in the Project Delivery segment versus the prior year. The group's order backlog has therefore increased by more than 50% since the start of the year, reaching €25bn, or about three times annual revenue, reinforcing its medium-term growth trajectory. As expected, full-year order intake should be heavily concentrated in this half, notably for the Project Delivery segment.'
On the outlook side, for 2026, by segment, Technip Energies has revised some of its assumptions.
For the Project Delivery division, while revenue of between €5.7bn and €6.3bn is unchanged, EBITDA margin is now expected to be above 5%, versus a previous range of 6.5-7.5%.
For the Technology, Products and Services division, while revenue of between €1.9bn and €2.2bn is maintained, EBITDA margin is now expected at around 15%, versus about 14.5% previously.
Technip Energies N.V. is an Engineering and Technology company specialized in providing projects, technologies, products and services on energy infrastructure both onshore and offshore (LNG, downstream, sustainable chemistry, hydrogen, CO2 management and marine infrastructure). Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- project delivery (75%);
- technology integration, equipment sale and services (25%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe and Central Asia (14.9%), Africa and the Middle East (58.9%), the Americas (18.4%) and Asia/Pacific (7.8%).
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