Technip Energies announced on Monday that it has secured a contract to supply electric marine loading arms as part of phase 2 of the 'Northern Lights' CO2 transport and storage project, led by Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies in Norway.

In a press release, the engineering group explained that it has been tasked with installing three unloading arms on the new terminal jetty, which will enable the transfer of liquefied CO 2 from various industrial sites across Europe.

After temporary storage, the facility will transport the CO 2 offshore for permanent storage in a reservoir beneath the seabed.

This contract follows on from phase 1 of the world's first cross-border CO 2 transport and storage infrastructure, which entered service last summer and for which Technip Energies had already supplied initial marine loading arms.

The second phase of the project aims to increase the terminal's capacity to more than five million tonnes of CO 2 processed annually by 2028.

The financial terms of the contract have not been disclosed.