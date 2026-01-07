Technip Energies Secures Two Major Contracts in India

Technip Energies has secured two major contracts awarded by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for key projects at its refineries in Bina, Madhya Pradesh, and Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The combined value of these contracts represents a "large" contract for the technology and engineering company, amounting to revenue between 250 and 500 million euros. These contracts were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 within the Project Delivery and Technology, Products & Services segments.

Richard Sengmany Published on 01/07/2026 at 03:24 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The first contract covers engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) services for new polypropylene and butene-1 units at the Bina refinery. These units will respectively produce 550 KTPA (kilotonnes per annum) of polypropylene and 50 KTPA of butene-1, both essential components used in the manufacturing of everyday products such as packaging materials, pipelines, and automotive parts. This contract is part of BPCL's Bina petrochemical and refinery expansion project, which includes increasing refining capacity, building a new steam cracker, and developing downstream petrochemical units.



The second contract is for engineering, procurement services, and construction management (EPsCm) for a 3 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) petroleum residue fluidized catalytic cracking (PRFCC) unit at the Mumbai refinery. This will be the first PRFCC unit of its kind in India, designed to convert heavy refinery residues into lighter, higher-value products. The scope also includes auxiliary units as well as off-site facilities and associated utilities.



These contracts further strengthen more than 20 years of collaboration between Technip Energies and BPCL. With a local presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Dahej, as well as over 50 years of operational experience in India, Technip Energies remains fully committed to supporting the country's energy infrastructure development through the execution of complex, large-scale projects.