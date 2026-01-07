The first contract covers engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) services for new polypropylene and butene-1 units at the Bina refinery. These units will respectively produce 550 KTPA (kilotonnes per annum) of polypropylene and 50 KTPA of butene-1, both essential components used in the manufacturing of everyday products such as packaging materials, pipelines, and automotive parts. This contract is part of BPCL's Bina petrochemical and refinery expansion project, which includes increasing refining capacity, building a new steam cracker, and developing downstream petrochemical units.

The second contract is for engineering, procurement services, and construction management (EPsCm) for a 3 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) petroleum residue fluidized catalytic cracking (PRFCC) unit at the Mumbai refinery. This will be the first PRFCC unit of its kind in India, designed to convert heavy refinery residues into lighter, higher-value products. The scope also includes auxiliary units as well as off-site facilities and associated utilities.

These contracts further strengthen more than 20 years of collaboration between Technip Energies and BPCL. With a local presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Dahej, as well as over 50 years of operational experience in India, Technip Energies remains fully committed to supporting the country's energy infrastructure development through the execution of complex, large-scale projects.