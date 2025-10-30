Technip Energies today announced its unaudited financial results for the first nine months of FY 2025.



The group achieved a 9% increase in revenue to €5.4bn and a 9% increase in recurring EBITDA compared to the previous year to €478m.



Net income amounted to €281.9m over nine months (compared with €279.9m in 2024) and diluted EPS was €1.58 (compared with €1.55).



Following this announcement, the share price fell by nearly 6%.



EBITDA was €159m in Q3, 5% below expectations (Oddo BHFe: €168m/consensus: €167m).



"Ultimately, the adjusted order book is down 7% QoQ and 14% compared to December 31, 2024, reaching €16.76 billion (equivalent to 2.4 years of activity). The Project Delivery business has a backlog of €15.1bn and TPS of €1.67bn, Oddo BHF said.



"These results reflect our rigorous execution, the strength of our asset-light business model, and the commitment of our teams around the world. Based on these results, we confirm our forecasts for fiscal year 2025," said Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer of Technip Energies.