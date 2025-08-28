Technip Energies has been awarded two front-end engineering design (FEED) contracts for the Abadi LNG project, located in the Masela block in Indonesia.



The first contract is for a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit for gas, and the second is for liquefied natural gas (LNG) onshore infrastructure. Both contracts will be executed as part of a consortium with JGC Corporation.



The first FEED contract covers a gas FPSO for the Abadi field. The FPSO will process the gas before it is transported via an underwater pipeline to the onshore liquefaction plant.



The second FEED contract covers the design of two LNG liquefaction trains and associated infrastructure.



Marco Villa, Chief Business Officer of Technip Energies, said we are honored to leverage our recognized expertise in LNG and gas FPSOs and to be among the companies selected for the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase of the two key components of the ambitious Abadi Masela development.