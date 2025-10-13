Technip Energies shares rose on Monday in Paris following encouraging comments from Berenberg, which is confident about the commercial momentum of the engineering and technology group specializing in energy transition.



At 2:15 p.m., the stock was up around 1%, returning to its recent historic highs, in a Paris market up 0.2%.



In their morning comments, Berenberg analysts believe that the company continues to benefit from strong momentum in terms of order intake, with a significant wave of new orders expected in liquefied natural gas (LNG).



The broker points out that two major projects are expected to be approved in the US in the coming months, as well as new orders related to Eni's Coral North project, contracts that could add a total of around $10bn to the current order book, further improving visibility on future revenue.



In his view, the share's recent decline represents a buy good opportunity for the stock.



It is therefore maintaining its buy recommendation on it, along with a target price of €45.