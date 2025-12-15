Technip Energies wins CO2 capture contract in the Gulf of Thailand

Technip Energies announced on Monday that it had won an engineering contract for the design of Thailand's first carbon capture and storage project, without providing further details on the financial terms of the agreement.



In a press release, the energy project management specialist said the contract covers the detailed engineering of new CO2 separation and processing units at Arthit's existing centralized processing platform in the Gulf of Thailand.



The French group specified that the award of this contract follows preliminary and pre-design phases carried out between 2022 and 2023.



It explains that it was selected by Thoresen Jutal Offshore Engineering Heavy Industries as part of a project developed by the Thai oil group PTTEP to serve as a pilot program for the adoption of carbon capture and storage in Thailand.



Once operational, the site is expected to gradually increase its capacity to eventually reach approximately 1 million tons of CO2 per year.



