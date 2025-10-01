Technip Energies announces that it has won two service contracts from Repsol for the development of the Ecoplanta Molecular Recycling Solutions project, a pioneering waste-to-methanol infrastructure to be built in El Morell, Spain.



Located near Tarragona, this plant will be the first in Europe to convert non-recyclable municipal waste and biomass into renewable and circular methanol on an industrial scale, thereby helping to reduce CO2 emissions.



The two contracts in question cover Enerkem's technological process, developed in partnership between Enerkem and Technip Energies, and the balance of plant, i.e., the integration of all the project's units.



The project is co-financed by the European Union's Innovation Fund and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (CO2 equivalent) by 3.4 million tons during its first 10 years of operation.