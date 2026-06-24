As it turns out, record profits and revenue may not be enough.

Australia's tech companies are in a prime position to rake it in right now. Global research firm Gartner says Australia's SaaS market is going to hit roughly AUD 16.4bn in 2026, growing about 13.8% y/y. It is still easily the biggest slice of the country's AUD 33.6bn cloud market.

TechnologyOne, Australia's go-to provider for enterprise SaaS ERP solutions, stands to benefit from this development. It isn't just about government deals either; their cloud-native platforms are winning big across education, health, and regulated industries.

As companies rush to simplify systems, and modernize infrastructure, TechnologyOne looks well positioned to capture steady contract flows. That demand tailwind is showing up clearly in the top line, but it’s not turning all of that into profit yet.

ARR takes charge

First things first, the company is still doing what it does best: putting up record profit, revenue, and Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), so the growth engine is clearly working.

The latest H1 FY26 numbers show a pretty familiar pattern: revenue is still climbing at a double-digit pace, but profit is lagging slightly behind because the company is investing heavily to build its next growth wave. Total revenue stood at AUD 322.7m in H1 26, up 11% y/y, from AUD 291.3m last year. Most of the growth is coming straight from SaaS and recurring revenue.

Profit climbed just 6% y/y, from AUD 63.0m to AUD 66.8m in H1 26. That gap between revenue and profit growth isn’t accidental. The company splashed out a ton of cash on their flagship Showcase event series and pushed hard into its SaaS+ transition, which shaved about 2% off their margins.

ARR, the best metric for tracking SaaS momentum and predicting future cash flows, climbed 17% y/y. It jumped from AUD 511.1m in H1 25, to AUD 598.0m. UK ARR exploded by 23% to hit AUD 53.0m, up 23% y/y, from AUD 43.1m last year.

R&D didn't come cheap either. The company poured AUD 84m into research in H1 26, about 22.2% y/y up from H1 25’s 68.6m. The R&D figure for H1 26 represents roughly 26% of revenue.

Hype springs eternal

Currently sitting at AUD 28.4, the stock has taken a 29.6% hit over the last 12 months. Even with a 52-week high of AUD 41.6 the Street seems to be trapped in an echo chamber.

Out of a total of 14 analysts, 12 still recommend a “Buy” while the remaining two stick to “Hold” ratings.

The consensus target stands at AUD 31.2, a 12.4% potential upside. The stock is trading at a P/E of 55.9x based on estimated FY 26 earnings. Stack that up against its historical three- year average P/E of 69.1x, you will realize that the market's hype may have softened slightly.

Meanwhile, analysts are trying to defend a bottom that simply isn't there.

The macro-storms

TechnologyOne is betting big on SaaS+ and AI, and that comes with a price tag. It’s great for locking in recurring revenue long term, but right now it needs flawless execution to pay off. The UK expansion adds growth but also brings currency swings.

Spending is another watchpoint. R&D costs are running high, and there’s no guarantee every dollar turns into growth. On top of that, demand still depends on the macroeconomic environment. Execution risk doesn’t go away either: projects can slip, and global players are always in the mix.

The cushion is strong recurring revenue and customer retention, but the strategy still needs to deliver.