After several years of stagnation, the Italian group is returning to growth. Investors have taken note of this, driving the stock well beyond its previous peaks. However, trading at over 72x earnings, there is no room for error.

Technoprobe's stock market debut proved to be a laborious affair. The group designs integrated circuit testing tools and has specialized in the pinnacle of this technology: vertical MEMS probe cards. By the summer of 2024, the stock had slumped nearly 40%. With hindsight, this situation looked more like a gathering of momentum than the end of the story. Since May 2025, growth has returned and the share price has been swept up in the AI hype train, gaining a staggering 500%.

While its IPO is recent, the company is not. Founded in 1996 following Giuseppe Crippa's development of a faster manufacturing method, the Lombardy-based firm commercialized the first vertical MEMS probe card in 2007. At the time, it was the most advanced technology in the sector, propelling the company onto the podium of the world's largest probe card manufacturers, although it has yet to overtake the American leader, FormFactor.

Before any type of integrated circuit is sent to market, it must be tested. This requires an Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) system - essentially a computer on steroids - a wafer prober that handles the wafer and a probe card. The probe card acts as the physical interface between the ATE and the wafer; it consists of thousands of micro-needles positioned to match the contact pads of the chip being tested. Several types of probe cards exist depending on chip complexity. For the most complex ones, vertical MEMS cards are used - Technoprobe's core business, where it has a market share of 60%.

A key point: probe cards become obsolete very quickly. To ensure their thousands of micro-needles are compatible, each card is custom-designed for a single chip format. Consequently, with every generational shift, the hardware must be replaced. This characteristic grants Technoprobe significant pricing power. The company is thus able to absorb massive fixed production costs while maintaining high margins.

Geographically, Technoprobe's revenue breakdown perfectly reflects the current state of the semiconductor market: a major tug-of-war between Asia and the United States.

Sawtooth fundamentals

Having gone public less than six years ago with an operating margin of nearly 40%, the group was hit head-on by the slowdown in the semiconductor sector. Margins plunged below 15%, and revenue failed to surpass its previous peak until 2025. The recent outlook appears brighter; profitability began a slow recovery in 2025 and is well on its way to returning to historical levels.

The balance sheet is also clearing up. While cash reserves have resisted relatively well over the years, the company has struggled to generate free cash flow, partly due to the acquisition of Teradyne's "Device Interface Solution" division. However, this deal sealed a strategic partnership with the American ATE specialist. Despite this, the Italian group remains in robust financial health and possesses the liquidity necessary to weather short-term shocks. Furthermore, its long-term debt has completely disappeared since 2020.

A buoyant market

Valued at $2.68bn in 2025, the probe card market is poised for rapid expansion, mirroring the boom in AI infrastructure. According to a study by Fortune Business Insights, it is expected to reach $6.72bn by 2034. While Technoprobe does not occupy every segment of this market, its high-end specialization should bolster its stock. Faced with increasing chip complexity, demand for MEMS solutions and vertical probes is exploding, driven by their superior precision and durability in semiconductor manufacturing.

While AI is currently driving the stock higher, it will not be Technoprobe's only financial engine. The group's future will also be supported by robust demand in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors, two powerful growth drivers.

Q1 results confirm this excellent momentum. Revenue grew by 19% y-o-y, while EBITDA soared by 44.2%. The margin reached 37%, a level well above its historical performance. Ahead of its roadmap, the company has logically revised its forecasts upward for the current fiscal year.

Q1 2026 Earnings Presentation - Technoprobe

No room for error

While the narrative is compelling, the market seems to have already largely priced it in, as evidenced by the recent surge in the share price. The valuation appears stretched, with a 2026 P/E multiple of 72.2x, well above its historical average. This is hardly surprising for a player as strategic as Technoprobe is today. Nevertheless, even if revenue growth continues, investors will have to wait until 2027 to see these multiples finally contract.

The stock is likely to remain expensive for some time, especially since most growth catalysts appear already baked into the price. While the recovery in earnings is beyond doubt, Technoprobe's position - dominating the vertical MEMS probe card segment with a 60% market share - could soon be challenged. In such a competitive sector, projected margins of 46% will inevitably attract rivals. Technoprobe remains a top-tier tech play, but at this valuation level, the market will grant no room for error.