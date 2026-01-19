TECOM Group's story is one of steady momentum. Built on a business model that weathers the ups and downs of real estate cycles, it keeps delivering reliable earnings and, in turn, steady gains in its share-price. For investors seeking a mix of resilience, long-term clarity, and the chance for a richer valuation, TECOM still feels like a compelling chapter.

The UAE real estate engine is still running fiercely, although it is starting to shift gears. In 2025, market transactions jumped around 23% y/y, powered by a 33% rise in off-plan sales and a 5% uptick in ready units, with Dubai alone recording AED 142.7bn ($38.9bn) in Q1 25 deals and the full-year UAE market is poised to reach roughly AED 750bn to AED 800bn in value, underlining the depth of investor appetite and structural demand.

Yet as this powerful cycle rolls into 2026, the story becomes more nuanced, and more interesting for discerning capital. Apartment prices in Dubai are expected to dip 5%-10% in supply-heavy pockets, even as villas and prime stock stay comparatively resilient in a –2% to +3% band, supported by high-net-worth buyers and end-users. Rents should flatten in Dubai but continue to rise by 3%–6% in Abu Dhabi, where vacancies remain tight and villa prices have already climbed about 17% y/y, while overall UAE transactions remain high and gradually rotate from off-plan to resale as projects complete.

In the middle of this transition stands TECOM, a platform built not on speculative flips, but on commercial, industrial and land leasing supported by sticky occupiers and recurring income. Through ten sector-specific business districts across Dubai, it curates vibrant ecosystems for over 12,200 customers and over 137,000 professionals. Backed by ongoing expansions such as new Innovation Hub phases and fresh Grade-A inventory, this model offers investors a way to tap the UAE’s long-term growth, while potentially smoothing out the bumps of a cooling residential market.

Occupancy odyssey

Adding numbers to the narrative: Revenue rose above AED 2.1bn, a 20.2% y/y rise over 9M 25, as every business segment delivered double-digit gains, supported by fuller buildings and firmer pricing. Occupancy in the Commercial and Industrial portfolio inched up 200bp to an impressive 96%, while Land occupancy leapt 800bp to 98%, underscoring sustained demand for the group's premium assets.

This operational strength is mirrored in profitability. EBITDA climbed 20% y/y to around AED 1.7bn, keeping the EBITDA margin broadly unchanged at a robust 79%. Net profit moved beyond AED 1.1bn, up 18% from a year earlier, reflecting not just higher revenue, but also sharpened efficiencies and steady expansion. Shareholders, in turn, saw EPS rise to AED 0.2, a 15.8% y/y increase.

Behind these numbers is a deliberate, long-term bet: the group's AED 4.3bn strategic expansion plan, positioned to capture opportunity as Dubai cements its status as the world's No.1 destination for Greenfield FDI projects.

Bullish beats

Backed by solid delivery, the company's share price edged up 3.4%, lifting its market value to about AED 16.8bn. Along the way, management has kept shareholders firmly in focus, sustaining about a 5% dividend yield and signaling its ambition to lift this to 6.6% in the coming years.

In terms of valuation, the stock still appears relatively undemanding, trading at a FY 26 P/E of 10.7x, below its three-year average of 12.3x, suggesting room for a re-rating if execution continues.

That view is increasingly echoed in the market: consensus has become decisively bullish, with all analysts (seven) having "Buy" recommendations, with an average target price of AED 4.2. This points to 26.1% upside potential from its current level, reinforcing the stock's appeal as both an income and growth story.

Future risks

TECOM's performance tells a story of disciplined growth, high-quality tenants and a pipeline aligned with Dubai’s push into the innovative economy.

Yet even this stability is not immune to risk. A sharper slowdown in regional real estate, changes in demand for office or industrial space, or policy and funding shifts could all test its resilience. Competitive pressure for global occupiers and potential execution missteps on large projects add further complexity. For now, TECOM looks well placed, but the next act will demand the same measured, long-term mindset that brought it this far.