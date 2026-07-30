Beyond macro support, sustained earnings delivery is the next test.

Dubai’s push for an economy beyond oil is fueling a steady demand for business and industrial real estate. The Emirate has locked in a record 272 billion United Arab Emirates Dirham budget for 2025-2027. Nearly half of the 2025 funding is earmarked for infrastructure. This spending aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the city’s long-term economic expansion plans.

The outlook remains positive. The World Bank forecasts the UAE's GDP to grow by 5.0% in 2026 and hit 5.1% in 2027, putting the country well ahead of most developed economies. This level of growth could further trigger demand for office space, industrial land, logistics facilities, and business hubs.

This economic backdrop directly favors TECOM Group, which runs business districts spanning the technology, media, science, and manufacturing sectors. Its portfolio, which includes commercial offices, industrial assets, land leases, and business services, stands to gain from continued demand fueled by the D33 among other initiatives. And gain, it did.

Leasing drives growth

Q1 26 revenue rose 11% y/y to AED 754.6m from AED 679.7m. The commercial leasing segment primarily secured this growth. Contributing 51.3% of total revenue, the segment grew 11% y/y to AED 388m from AED 348m. New leases from recently acquired and newly developed assets, rental rate increases, and consistently high tenant retention supported the surge. Also, the Land Leasing segment grew substantially, 21% y/y to AED 171m from AED 141m in Q1 25.

Operating profit in Q1 26 jumped 11.1% y/y to AED 470.3m from AED 423.4m, in line with the revenue growth. The good thing is, marketing and selling expenses fell 4.3% y/y to AED 11.6m from AED 12.1m.

Lower finance costs and stronger operating profitability unlocked an 11.8% y/y jump in Q1 26 net profit in Q1 26, which rose from AED 360.9m to AED 403.4m.

Q1 26 cash generated from operations fell to AED 511.5m from AED 538.4m. The decline was mainly due to a larger cash outflow from trade payables and customer advances during the quarter.

The waiting game

TECOM Group's share price has slipped 0.3% over the past 12 months and currently trades at AED 3.3, below its 52-week high of AED 4.1. The muted performance suggests investors remain cautious while waiting to see how the group's development pipeline and recent investments shape earnings.

In some solace for investors, analysts expect the dividend yield to be 5.5% in FY 26 and 5.8% in FY 27. While these payouts reward shareholders, the stock's current valuation reflects broader market caution.

The stock trades at 10.4x FY 26 forward earnings, slightly below its three-year historical average P/E of 11.1x. While that discount points to measured expectations, it also suggests investors are looking for further proof.

Analyst sentiment remains firmly constructive. All seven analysts covering the stock recommend "Buy", with an average target price of AED 4.4, implying around a 32.3% potential upside from current levels.

Room for concern?

Competition remains the more immediate risk. Rising commercial real estate supply and evolving workplace requirements could pressure rental growth and market share, requiring TECOM to maintain pricing discipline as the market evolves. Further, management noted that geopolitical uncertainty could affect business activity and tenant expansion plans, although occupancy and rental performance remained stable during the quarter.