Telefonica has announced an agreement to acquire the rural microwave backhauling platform LineoX from Asterion, a transaction that strengthens the telecom operator's control over strategic network capabilities in Spain.

"This acquisition reflects Telefonica's more focused industrial strategy: strengthening critical assets, improving resilience, and supporting long-term investment in key markets," the group said, without disclosing the financial terms of the deal.



LineoX operates one of Spain's leading rural microwave radio link networks, providing backhauling infrastructure essential for mobile connectivity, particularly in rural and less densely populated areas.



Asterion acquired the underlying portfolio of microwave radio links from Telefonica in 2020. Since then, it has developed LineoX as an independent infrastructure platform and integrated it into a broader wholesale telecommunications group alongside Axion.