On Tuesday, Telefonica officially announced a 50% reduction in its annual dividend, a decision that coincides with the Spanish telecommunications group's presentation of a new strategic plan aimed at revitalizing the growth of its business and its results in the medium term.



The group said it will pay a dividend of €0.30 per share for FY 2025, to be paid in two installments (December 2025 and June 2026), but specifies that the total dividend for FY 2026 will only reach €0.15, with payment scheduled for June 2027.



This announcement comes as Telefonica unveiled a new 5-year program called "Transform & Grow" at its investor day today, aimed at reviving growth and creating value.



The plan—which involves focusing on its four main markets (Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Brazil)—aims to generate average annual revenue growth of 1.5% to 2.5% over the period from 2025 to 2028, then 2.5% to 3.5% by 2030.



Adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) is also expected to grow at a rate of 1.5% to 2.5% until 2028, before accelerating to between 2.5% and 3.5% by 2030.



These forecasts imply a sharp acceleration in its performance, whereas revenue for the first nine months of 2025 grew by only 1.1% on an organic basis, but declined by 2.8% on a reported basis.



Its EBITDA rose by 0.9% in organic terms at the end of September, but fell by 3.6% as reported.



Telefonica, whose net debt increased further in Q3 to over €28.2bn, states that its 2026-2030 strategic plan does not include any consolidation (M&A) moves, although the operator says it is ready to seize any opportunities that may arise.



Although rumors of a dividend cut had been circulating on the markets for several days, the stock fell more than 9% on Tuesday morning on the Madrid Stock Exchange, marking the second-largest decline on the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index, behind Edenred.