AlphaValue has downgraded its recommendation on Telefonica shares from 'buy' to 'add', while the six-month target price has been lowered by 10% to €5.22 (cp: €3.7, -13%).



According to AlphaValue, the decision to reduce the dividend forecast for 2026 and 2027 by 50%, announced by the CEO at the investor day on November 4, is a "difficult decision" with "significant consequences."



The broker specifies that this dividend reduction leads it to reduce its TP by approximately 10%, also motivating the board's revision.