UBS maintains its 'neutral' recommendation on Telefonica shares, while raising its target price from €3.9 to €4.8; this new TP only represents 6% upside potential for the telecommunications operator's stock.
Telefonica has benefited from a revaluation of its entire sector, but trends remain mixed and uncertainty about the various options is high, the broker summarized about the Spanish group.
Telefonica: target price raised by UBS
Published on 09/01/2025 at 08:18 am EDT
