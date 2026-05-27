Telenor has announced a simplified and optimized organizational structure designed to accelerate execution and support its long-term value creation strategy presented at its Capital Markets Day.

The four current business units - Nordics, Asia, Amp, and Infrastructure - will be replaced by a more country-centric structure.



As part of these changes, the CEOs of the Nordic countries will report directly to Group Executive Management, effectively removing the current Nordic business unit leadership layer.



Effective on August 18, 2026, the Group Executive Management team, led by Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer, will consist of the following members:



Torbjørn Wist, Group Chief Financial Officer; Jon Omund Revhaug, Chief Technology and Transformation Officer; Inger Gløersen Folkeson, Chief Corporate Development Officer; Birgitte Engebretsen, CEO of Telenor Norway; Jonas Edén, CEO of Telenor Sweden; Jussi Tolvanen, CEO of DNA; Lars Thomsen, CEO of Telenor Denmark; Elisabeth Melander Stene, Interim Chief People and Organization Officer; Thomas Midteide, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer; and Siri Birgitte Bang Berge, General Counsel.



As outlined during the CEO meeting in November 2025, Telenor is targeting robust revenue growth.