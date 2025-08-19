TP ICAP maintains its 'hold' recommendation on Telepeformance shares with a target price trimmed from €92 to €91, following the update of its 2025 estimates in the wake of the group's reduction of its annual targets at the end of July.



TP's H1 results came in below expectations, reflecting the very mixed fortunes of Core Services and Specialized Services, beyond the disruptions caused by currency effects, the broker notes.



"The Future Forward Plan 2028, presented in June 2025, is concrete in terms of investments, but much more theoretical in terms of growth drivers and margin upside potential beyond 2028," it added.