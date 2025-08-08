AlphaValue confirms its buy recommendation on Teleperformance shares, with an unchanged target price of €104. However, the analyst notes having reduced its 2025 and 2026 EPS forecasts from €15.9 to €15.6 and from €18.2 to €17.5 respectively.



AlphaValue's H1 results were disappointing once again, due to lower-than-expected revenue growth, particularly in Specialized Services, although this weakness may only be temporary. Margins are considered adequate, but the expected revenue level requires a downward revision of short-term earnings.



The broker says that it has reduced the multiple applied to this business from 2x to 1.5x sales due to the deterioration in the growth profile, while noting that the group's overall margins are expected to improve slightly this year.