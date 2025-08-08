RBC announced on Friday that it has lowered its target price for Teleperformance shares from €125 to €102 following the disappointing H1 results presented by the customer experience outsourcing specialist. Even so, it is maintaining its "outperform" rating on the stock.



In its morning comments, the Canadian broker pointed out that many investors now believe it is best to stay away from the stock due to its high volatility and recent stockmarket performance.



From this perspective, RBC acknowledges that the last three years have been marked by a number of strategic and communication errors, as well as a reluctance to take into account comments made by the financial community.



The broker points out that its discussions with market players show that changes in the management team are now necessary in order to attract new long-term investors. It also shares the conviction of North American professionals that the group should review its dividend and acquisition policy in order to focus on share buybacks.



As difficult as it may seem to remain hopeful, we believe there is still potential for value creation at Telepeformance, RBC says, which believes that the sector in which the group operates and the market share enjoyed by the company are likely to grow over the medium term.