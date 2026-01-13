Teleperformance shares are down 3% today in Paris, one of the biggest fallers in the SBF 120 index.

AlphaValue analyst Fabrice Farigoule believes that the share price's fall is linked to the announcement by Concentrix (its US rival and global co-leader) of a loss in Q4 2025, even though this was due to a sizeable goodwill impairment (around $1.5bn).



"This does not change much for the French group, except that these activities are now worth only a fraction of their past value," the analyst notes.



This morning, the stock was already weighed on by a Morgan Stanley note that cut its target price for the stock from €128 to €115, even though it maintains its "overweight" recommendation on it.



Teleperformance shares have fallen by over 5% YTD, and are nearly 32% down over the past six months. Note that in November, the company made a profit warning, grappling with mixed figures and reducing its targets as a result.



At the time management said that it was targeting annual organic growth of 4% to 6% by 2028, a recurring EBITA margin of around 15.5% after integrating AI-related costs, as well as cumulative net available cash flow of around €3bn over 2026-2028.