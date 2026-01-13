AlphaValue analyst Fabrice Farigoule believes that the share price's fall is linked to the announcement by Concentrix (its US rival and global co-leader) of a loss in Q4 2025, even though this was due to a sizeable goodwill impairment (around $1.5bn).
"This does not change much for the French group, except that these activities are now worth only a fraction of their past value," the analyst notes.
This morning, the stock was already weighed on by a Morgan Stanley note that cut its target price for the stock from €128 to €115, even though it maintains its "overweight" recommendation on it.
Teleperformance shares have fallen by over 5% YTD, and are nearly 32% down over the past six months. Note that in November, the company made a profit warning, grappling with mixed figures and reducing its targets as a result.
At the time management said that it was targeting annual organic growth of 4% to 6% by 2028, a recurring EBITA margin of around 15.5% after integrating AI-related costs, as well as cumulative net available cash flow of around €3bn over 2026-2028.
Teleperformance: stock hit after Concentrix announces losses
Teleperformance shares are down 3% today in Paris, one of the biggest fallers in the SBF 120 index.
Published on 01/13/2026 at 10:04 am EST
