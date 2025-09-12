As part of the quarterly review of the CAC family of indices carried out by its scientific committee, Euronext has announced that it will replace the contact center group Teleperformance as a component of the CAC 40 index.



Euronext and Eurazeo will be replaced in the CAC Next 20 by Teleperformance and Technip Energies. Amongst other notable changes, Abivax and Exail Technologies will join the SBF 120, replacing Esso and OVH.



These changes will take place after the the markets close on Friday, September 19, and will be effective as of Monday, September 22. The CAC family is reviewed quarterly and undergoes a comprehensive annual review in September.