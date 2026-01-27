Teleperformance Under Pressure One Month Ahead of Earnings
Teleperformance is attempting to stabilize on the Paris Stock Exchange after losing nearly 8% the previous day, following a downgrade in recommendation triggered by a pre-close conference call.
Published on 01/27/2026 at 03:31 am EST
AlphaValue also specified that it held a pre-close call with the company yesterday afternoon. This type of briefing between the finance department and analysts is customary ahead of earnings releases (Teleperformance is due to announce its 2025 results in a month, on February 26).
The research firm notes that there are no major changes in trends for Teleperformance. Core services experienced a "slight slowdown" at the end of the year after a dynamic Q3, while specialized services remain weak. Guidance has been maintained. "Looking ahead, the group appears to view our forecast of over 3% organic growth for fiscal year 2026 as ambitious," the analyst adds, expressing greater confidence in their margin estimate "given the restructuring efforts."
Ultimately, AlphaValue maintains that while the stock is still "cheap" even after a downward revision of expectations, "no momentum is visible as long as concerns over technological disruptions persist."
The stock is down about 12.5% since the start of the year.