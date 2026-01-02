Televerbier Increases Annual Revenue by 21%

Televerbier has reported revenue of 85.6 million Swiss francs for its 2024-25 fiscal year, marking a 21% year-on-year increase, with 10.1 million CHF generated in its second half alone (compared to 8.6 million CHF a year earlier).



Given the nature of its business, the group notes that approximately 90% of its annual revenue is earned in the first half of the year, while the second half is mainly dedicated to maintenance, investment projects, and summer tourism operations.



The 21% increase in second-half revenue (from May 1 to October 31) is primarily attributed to higher activity in technical services (+10.1%) and growth in transportation activities during the summer season (+4.6%).



Over the full fiscal year, ski lift operations rose by 23.4% to 59.5 million CHF, and third-party works surged by 41% to 9.7 million CHF, increases mainly linked to the full 12-month integration of Imalp Thyon SA into its accounts.



