Tencent posted adjusted net income of RMB 64.8bn (approximately €8.2bn) in Q2 2025, up 11% y-o-y. Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders rose 10% to RMB 63.1bn, and 20% excluding items related to associated companies. Adjusted basic EPS was RMB 6.93, up nearly 17%.



Revenue reached RMB 184.5bn (€23.3bn), up 15%. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 24% to RMB 85.1bn, representing a margin of 46%. Free cash flow stood at RMB 43bn (+7%).



In detail, value-added services (VAS) – which include games, social networks, music and video – remained the main driver, with revenue up 16% to RMB 91.4bn.



Domestic games grew 17% thanks to Delta Force and Honor of Kings, while international revenues jumped 35%. Marketing services gained 20% to RMB 35.8bn, driven by advertising AI. The FinTech and business services segment grew by 10%.



"We have achieved solid growth by capitalizing on AI in our core businesses," said CEO Ma Huateng. Tencent has confirmed its strategic priorities, with no change to its guidance at this stage.