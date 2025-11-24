Tencent Completes Investment in Ubisoft's Vantage Studios

Vincent Gallet Published on 11/24/2025 at 01:09 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share



Following the agreement reached last March, Ubisoft has announced the completion of Tencent's strategic investment in the entity Ubisoft Nova SAS, securing a cash investment of EUR1.16 billion from the Chinese group.



Individually referred to as "Vantage Studios," Ubisoft Nova SAS is built around the Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six franchises. The investment values Vantage Studios at a pre-money enterprise value of EUR3.8 billion.



The proceeds from this transaction will enable Ubisoft to reduce its consolidated net debt on a non-IFRS basis, while supporting targeted investments within the company and providing increased financial flexibility to support its strategic transformation.



Tencent now holds an economic stake of 26.32% in Vantage Studios, which remains exclusively controlled and consolidated by Ubisoft. Ubisoft and Tencent have entered into a shareholders' agreement relating to Vantage Studios, based on the main terms announced in March.

